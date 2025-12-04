Grigoryan and Hajiyev to discuss “joint future” - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
December 05, 2025
469 views

Grigoryan and Hajiyev to discuss “joint future”


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Doha, Qatar, on December 5 on a working visit.

The Security Council office reported that within the framework of the Doha Forum, Armen Grigoryan will participate in a panel discussion on “Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future” with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | December 4, 2025 10:37
Grigoryan and Hajiyev to discuss “joint future”

Foreign Policy | December 3, 2025 11:58
The first Armenia-EU summit to be held in Yerevan on May 5

Nagorno Karabakh | December 2, 2025 16:23
“NK conflict settlement process documents” published
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025