Grigoryan and Hajiyev to discuss “joint future”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Doha, Qatar, on December 5 on a working visit.

The Security Council office reported that within the framework of the Doha Forum, Armen Grigoryan will participate in a panel discussion on “Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future” with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.