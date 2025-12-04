The first Armenia-EU summit to be held in Yerevan on May 5

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the partnership between Armenia and the European Union is entering a “new and more ambitious phase.”
He made these remarks on December 2 in Brussels at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.
“A few minutes ago, we adopted a new - Armenia-EU Strategic agenda, complementing the CEPA and elevating our partnership agenda to a strategic level. And this is absolutely not the end of our ambition: as you are aware, Armenia’s Parliament adopted in March the law launching the accession process of Armenia to the EU.
The message from today’s meeting is clear: Armenia-EU partnership is entering a new and more ambitious phase, with a shared vision and a shared responsibility to further deliver meaningful results for our citizens. The first-ever Armenia-EU Summit to take place on 5th May 2026, back-to-back with the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, will be yet another remarkable occasion,” Mirzoyan said.
