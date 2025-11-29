Armenia and Turkey discussed the rehabilitation of the Gyumri-Kars railway - Mediamax.am

November 30, 2025
Armenia and Turkey discussed the rehabilitation of the Gyumri-Kars railway


Photo: mfa.am


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Turkey held the second round of technical discussions aimed at the rehabilitation and reactivation of the Gyumri-Kars railway.

Representatives of the relevant institutions of the two countries convened on 28 November at the Akhurik–Akyaka border crossing between Armenia and Türkiye and in the city of Gyumri in Armenia. 

 

The meeting took place within the framework of the agreements reached by the Special Representatives for the Armenia-Türkiye Normalization Process, Armenian MFA informs.

