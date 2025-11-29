Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev agreed to meet in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On November 28 the 12th meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held in the city of Gabala of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The news release of the Armenian MFA reads:

“It was noted with satisfaction that the 12th meeting of the commissions is being held on the territory of one of the Parties, in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

During the meeting, the Parties noted the agreement reached as a result of the 11th meeting on January 16, 2025 on starting the complex of works on the delimitation of the state border from the northern section: from the point of intersection bordering the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then in the southern direction, from North to South: to the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Parties had a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical matters related to the delimitation measures.

The drafts of relevant guidelines for the procedures on carrying out delimitation works were also discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev held a tête-à-tête exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

The Parties agreed to set the date of the next meeting in one of the cities of the Republic of Armenia through working-level consultations”.