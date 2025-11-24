Putin and Erdogan hold phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kremlin press service said in a news release:

“Current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, focusing on further expanding trade and investment ties, as well as advancing strategically important energy projects.

An exchange of views took place on the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of U.S. proposals for a peaceful settlement. Vladimir Putin noted that these proposals, in the version we have seen, are in line with the discussions held at the Russian-American summit in Alaska and, could, in principle, serve as the basis for a final peaceful settlement. The Russian side reaffirmed its interest in a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to provide all possible support to the negotiation process and confirmed Turkey’s willingness to continue offering Istanbul as a venue for talks. The two leaders agreed to intensify Russian-Turkish contacts on the Ukrainian issue at various levels.