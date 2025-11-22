Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Kazakhstan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 20-21.

The government reports that within the framework of the visit, Nikol Pashinyan will have a private meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, followed by an expanded meeting.

The Prime Minister will also have meetings with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov.

Nikol Pashinyan is also scheduled to visit the Astana Expo International Center for Artificial Intelligence and the National Museum of Kazakhstan.