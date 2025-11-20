Armenian and Azerbaijani MPs meet in Istanbul

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Parliamentary delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Istanbul today.

The press service of the Armenian National Assembly reported that the heads of the two countries’ parliaments agreed to meet within the framework of the 23rd Autumn Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on October 21 in Geneva.

“The sides emphasized the positive role of the Washington Summit and exchanged views on the agreements reached, further steps aimed at strengthening peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the importance of parliamentary support for the process in both countries.

The role of the parliaments in implementing confidence-building measures between the two countries was also discussed. Both sides highlighted the importance of a constructive dialogue between parliamentarians in international organizations,” the statement issued by the National Assembly reads.