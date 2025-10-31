Simonyan: We will do everything to ensure Aliyev and Erdogan feel comfortable in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today that “we must be prepared for Azerbaijani delegations to visit Armenia, and for Armenian delegations to visit Azerbaijan.”

“Armenia expects all countries that have traditionally participated in the European Political Community summit to attend the session in Yerevan as well.

Of course, there are issues with Azerbaijan that need to be discussed, in particular, the issue of prisoners of war, detainees, which remains a serious concern. Nevertheless, contacts will continue, and we will deepen them.

We expect that the presidents of both Azerbaijan and Turkey will participate in the summit in Armenia, which will be attended by leaders of many countries. We will do everything to ensure that they feel comfortable here,” Simonyan said.

On October 30, the Azerbaijani Caliber.Az news outlet, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev does not plan to participate in the European Political Community (EPC) summit scheduled in Armenia in May 2026.