Pashinyan and Macron discuss TRIPP project

Yereva /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed today in Paris issues of bilateral and regional significance.

“The President of France once again congratulated on the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan and emphasized France’s unconditional support for Armenia’s territorial sovereignty and the strengthening of peace.

Thoughts were exchanged on the TRIPP project and the ongoing steps aimed at unblocking regional communication routes,” the Armenian government’s press office reported.

Pashinyan and Macron also discussed issues on further development of Armenia-European Union cooperation and highlighted the importance of expanding relations under a renewed Armenia-EU partnership agenda.