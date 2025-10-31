Pashinyan: Threats are not abstract, they are real and global

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "artificial intelligence evolves and the manipulation of content becomes more and more sophisticated.”

“We must recognize the gravity of today’s challenges: hybrid threats, exponential growth of artificial intelligence, the blurring of the boundaries between truth and falsehood, the weaponization of disinformation.

These threats are not abstract, they are real, immediate and global. They challenge the foundations of democratic governance, public trust, polarize societies, and weaken democratic institutions from within,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the international conference on Information Integrity and Independent Media held within the framework of the 8th Paris Peace Forum on October 29.

“Foreign information manipulation and interference is a growing security concern across the world. We believe that addressing these threats requires genuine cooperation among like-minded states that share core values of human rights, democracy and rule of law as well as mutual commitment to a rules-based international order.

Fostering resilience to information manipulation must begin with education, because today the development of technologies totally changed the concept of traditional media. Each of us having a smartphone in our hands has a chance to create media. And this comes to highlight the importance of media literacy of every individual,” Pashinyan said.