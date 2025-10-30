Pashinyan to participate in Paris Peace Forum - Mediamax.am

October 30, 2025
Pashinyan to participate in Paris Peace Forum


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on a working visit to France from October 29 to 30.

The government’s press office reported that today the Armenian premier will participate in the 8th Paris Peace Forum. Bilateral meetings are also planned.

 

On October 30, Pashinyan will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace.

