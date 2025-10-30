Pashinyan to participate in Paris Peace Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on a working visit to France from October 29 to 30.
The government’s press office reported that today the Armenian premier will participate in the 8th Paris Peace Forum. Bilateral meetings are also planned.
On October 30, Pashinyan will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.