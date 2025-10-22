Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure transit of trucks from Turkey to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the positive dialogue with Turkey gives hope that the Armenia-Turkey border may open in the near future.”

“Not only politically, but also technically, we are ready – without exaggeration – to ensure the transit of trucks from Turkey to Azerbaijan and vice versa through Armenia from today. Both the roads and border infrastructure along the Margara-Yeghegnadzor-Sisian-Goris route are ready for this.

Politically, we are also ready to ensure transit from Nakhichevan to mainland Azerbaijan and vice versa through the territory of Armenia, but technically we are not yet ready due to the lack of infrastructure,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.

The Armenian Prime Minister noted that politically, Armenia is also ready to provide railway transit between Turkey and Nakhichevan, as well as between Turkey and the main part of Azerbaijan, “but the railway in those sections require repair or reconstruction.”

“I am convinced that these technical issues will be resolved within 2-3 years. In the near future, pipelines and power lines will also be built through the territory of Armenia from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, as well as Azerbaijan-Armenia-Turkey, and railway and road transport links will also be established,” he said.