Yerevan welcomes Ilham Aliyev’s statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, responded today to Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Azerbaijan has lifted restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia.

“Armenia welcomes the statement by the President of Azerbaijan on the lifting of restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia.

This step is of great importance for opening regional communications, strengthening mutual trust, and institutionalizing the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in line with the agreements reached in Washington,” said Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is in Astana on an official visit, said today at a joint press conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev:

“Azerbaijan has lifted all existing restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia. The first such transit shipment was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not only on paper, but also in practice.”