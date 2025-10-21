Mirzoyan and Kallas speak about countering hybrid threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas "exchanged views on mechanisms for countering current hybrid threats.”
This is said in a news release issued by the press office of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry regarding the meeting between Mirzoyan and Kallas held in Luxembourg on October 20.
It is noted that Ararat Mirzoyan and Kaja Kallas discussed issues related to the finalization and adoption of the new Armenia-EU Partnership Agenda.
“Both sides emphasized the importance of implementing mutually beneficial projects aimed at promoting economic and transport connectivity, which can be greatly supported by the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the agreements reached in Washington, DC, in August,” the news release reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.