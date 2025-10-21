Mirzoyan and Kallas speak about countering hybrid threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas "exchanged views on mechanisms for countering current hybrid threats.”

This is said in a news release issued by the press office of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry regarding the meeting between Mirzoyan and Kallas held in Luxembourg on October 20.

Foreign Policy | 2025-10-21 10:09:18 Mirzoyan says Armenia is confronting a surge in hybrid threats

It is noted that Ararat Mirzoyan and Kaja Kallas discussed issues related to the finalization and adoption of the new Armenia-EU Partnership Agenda.

“Both sides emphasized the importance of implementing mutually beneficial projects aimed at promoting economic and transport connectivity, which can be greatly supported by the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the agreements reached in Washington, DC, in August,” the news release reads.