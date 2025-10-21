Mirzoyan says Armenia is confronting a surge in hybrid threats

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is confronting a surge in hybrid threats, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on the topic of Cross-regional Security and Connectivity organized by the European Union on October 20, Ararat Mirzoyan said:

“Like many democracies, today Armenia is confronting a surge in hybrid threats, particularly Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference.

These are not random acts of disruption. These are targeted, systematic, hostile campaigns designed to achieve specific goals, including undermining our sovereignty and trust in democratic institutions, and sabotaging the aspirations for cooperation and like-minded partnerships.

Countering this requires robust, trust-based cooperation among states that share a commitment to fundamental principles and norms of international law and democratic way of life.”