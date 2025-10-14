Armenia doesn’t accept Azerbaijan’s precondition to change the Constitution - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
October 14, 2025
179 views

Armenia doesn’t accept Azerbaijan’s precondition to change the Constitution


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia does not accept Azerbaijan’s precondition of changing the Constitution for signing a peace agreement.

Speaking today at a joint press conference with Finland’s Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated:

 

“Neither in the past nor at present has such an issue been part of our discussions within a mutually agreed agenda. The issue of amending the Constitution and adopting a new one is a solely for the people of Armenia to decide. Armenia has never undertaken and will not undertake any obligation to a third party to change its Constitution.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 14, 2025 14:21
Armenia doesn’t accept Azerbaijan’s precondition to change the Constitution

The Future of Education | October 13, 2025 14:19
Professor Szamosi: My role is helping students challenge both AI and their own thinking

Foreign Policy | October 13, 2025 10:04
Pashinyan to participate in Peace Summit in Egypt
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025