Armenia doesn’t accept Azerbaijan’s precondition to change the Constitution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia does not accept Azerbaijan’s precondition of changing the Constitution for signing a peace agreement.

Speaking today at a joint press conference with Finland’s Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated:

“Neither in the past nor at present has such an issue been part of our discussions within a mutually agreed agenda. The issue of amending the Constitution and adopting a new one is a solely for the people of Armenia to decide. Armenia has never undertaken and will not undertake any obligation to a third party to change its Constitution.”