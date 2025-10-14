Pashinyan to participate in Peace Summit in Egypt

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Arab Republic of Egypt on October 13 on a working visit.

Government’s press office reported that the Armenian premier, at the invitation of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will participate in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also headed to Egypt.