Putin says there was “emotional crisis” between Moscow and Baku - Mediamax.am

October 10, 2025
Putin says there was "emotional crisis" between Moscow and Baku


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that there was no crisis in inter-state relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“I wouldn’t even say that we had any kind of crisis in inter-state relations. What kind of crisis is that? I would say that it was a crisis of emotions,” Russian media quoted Putin as saying during a press conference in Dushanbe following the CIS summit.

 

“We should have calmly sorted things out,” Putin said, referring to the crash of an Azerbaijani aircraft in December 2024.

 

“I sincerely hope that we have turned this page and will develop our relations without any complications,” the Russian president concluded.

