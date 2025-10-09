“Relations between Armenia and the EU have never been closer”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “TRIPP route is a promising investment project, that entails a plethora of opportunities for the cooperation from railroads to energy.”

“With peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and positive dynamics in Armenia-Türkiye normalization, our very idea of “Crossroads of Peace” is being realized having full potential to change the whole dynamics not only in the South Caucasus, but also far beyond.

Armenia and the US, together with mutually determined third parties, will implement the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project, which will have a significant impact on enhancing connectivity in the region and beyond, fully in line with the vision of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

For the first time in the modern history our region is ready both politically and logistically to unlock its untapped potential and to be integrated into the wider unimpeded connectivity between Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The EU’s increased engagement in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is therefore extremely timely and Armenia stands ready to bridge these regions, fostering not only infrastructural ties, but also digital, energy, and regulatory interoperability and institutional alignment with the European Union,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech at the second “Global Gateway” conference in Brussels.

He noted that the relations between Armenia and the European Union have never been closer, and the growing partnership creates unique opportunities “for anchoring Armenia more deeply and strategically into Europe’s evolving connectivity vision, such as the Global Gateway, the Black Sea Strategy, the Middle Corridor, Trans-European Transport Network and more.”