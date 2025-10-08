Pashinyan to participate in Global Gateway Forum in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on a working visit to Brussels on October 8 and 9.

The Government’s press office reported that he will attend the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum.

Meetings with foreign colleagues are also planned.

Mediamax notes that the Commonwealth of Independent States summit will be held in Dushanbe on October 10, but no official news release about Nikol Pashinyan’s participation has been released.

However, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said today that the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate in the summit.