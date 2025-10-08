Pashinyan highlights development of Armenia-Russia ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday.
“During the telephone conversation, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the importance of the further development of relations between Armenia and Russia, highly appreciating the Russian President’s personal contribution to that development,” the press release issued by the Armenian government press office says.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.