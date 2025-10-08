Pashinyan highlights development of Armenia-Russia ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

“During the telephone conversation, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the importance of the further development of relations between Armenia and Russia, highly appreciating the Russian President’s personal contribution to that development,” the press release issued by the Armenian government press office says.