The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan on October 6-7.

The leaders of the countries will discuss cooperation in the political, trade and economic, innovation, investment, energy, transport and communications, humanitarian, and other sectors.

The theme of the summit is “Regional Peace and Security.”

The members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.