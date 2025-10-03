Mirzoyan: The Azerbaijani side has some preconditions, we don’t share this agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that in the issue of signing a peace treaty, "the Azerbaijani side has some preconditions, but we do not share this agenda.”

“There is also the Peace Agreement, which was initialed by the Azerbaijani minister and myself. So we are ready: the text was finalized earlier this year in March, now it is initialed, and we are ready to sign the Treaty as soon as possible. The Azerbaijani side has some preconditions for it, we don't share this agenda. Nevertheless, not even waiting for the final signing ceremony of this Peace Treaty, there are also processes that can take place and are taking place even before this. For instance, we discussed the possibility of being more tolerant to each other or even cooperating on international platforms,” Mirzoyan said in an interview with Polish TVP World, on the margins of the Warsaw Security Forum.

Speaking about the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), Ararat Mirzoyan said that “Armenia and the United States are going to create a consortium, a company, which will be the constructor and the main operator of the railway passage.”

“This consortium, in its turn, can hire a third company or companies to implement this or that, or provide this or that service for the whole passage. Also, this consortium can handle, can build and then operate pipelines, electricity cables etc. So, all the arrangements are going to be reciprocal. We are also going to use, for instance, the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to connect north and south of Armenia by railway. There is no railway connection now,” the foreign minister said.

He noted that a delegation from the United States had recently arrived in Armenia “with the delegation or a team from the United States, should agree upon the technical solutions, the technical modalities of the passage, of the company which I just mentioned.”--0--

“We already started discussions with our American counterparts. I assume we can finalize this process in the coming months, and then construction should take place. If we speak about this railway connection, I believe, the specialists say that it can take at least two years, for instance, etc. But we are very much interested in constructing, opening the ties, relaunching the ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible, because as I said, we are one of the main beneficiaries.

We can also send goods, for instance, or receive goods using the infrastructure and territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.