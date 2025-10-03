Pashinyan and Macron discuss Armenia-France relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed in Copenhagen regional developments, issues related to the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, and the implementation of the TRIPP project.

The Armenian government press office reported that during the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron also touched upon the progress and future prospects of Armenia-France multi-sectoral cooperation.

“The French President reaffirmed his country’s continued support for Armenia’s independence and sovereignty, as well as its democratic reform agenda. Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude to France for its comprehensive support at this important stage for Armenia,” the news release issued by the government reads.