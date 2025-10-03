Details of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “reaffirmed their readiness to continue working towards strengthening peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during a meeting in Copenhagen.

The Armenian government press office reported that “the parties emphasized the significance of the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit initiated by US President Donald Trump.”

“The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the benefits of transport communication in the region, discussed the progress of infrastructure development in Azerbaijan and the implementation of the TRIPP project in Armenia, as well as exchanged views on the implementation of the Washington Declaration.

In this context, the parties welcomed the unanimous decision to suspend the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and all related structures.

The both sides also emphasized the need for further implementation of confidence-building measures and agreed to continue their contacts,” the news release issued by the government reads.