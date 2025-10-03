Pashinyan meets with Aliyev in Copenhagen - Mediamax.am

October 03, 2025
Pashinyan meets with Aliyev in Copenhagen


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen.

Pashinyan announced this on his Facebook page, without providing details about the topics discussed.

 

The 7th Summit of the European Political Community opened in Copenhagen, with Pashinyan taking part. During his visit to Denmark, Pashinyan will hold bilateral meetings with international partners.

