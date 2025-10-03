Pashinyan meets with Aliyev in Copenhagen

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen.
Pashinyan announced this on his Facebook page, without providing details about the topics discussed.
The 7th Summit of the European Political Community opened in Copenhagen, with Pashinyan taking part. During his visit to Denmark, Pashinyan will hold bilateral meetings with international partners.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.