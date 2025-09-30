Mirzoyan and Sybiha discuss development of Armenia-Ukraine cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha‎, discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between the two countries.

On his X microblog page, Ararat Mirzoyan wrote that he had “insightful conversation” with his counterpart.

“We agreed to develop Armenia-Ukraine cooperation and enhance the bilateral agenda. Briefed on established peace in the South Caucasus. Stressed the importance of reaching peace in Ukraine. Exchanged views on the ongoing situation,” Mirzoyan wrote.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also referred to the meeting with Mirzoyan, describing it as “meaningful.”

“We discussed what we can do together to bring closer a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Europe,” the Ukrainian diplomat wrote, adding that he invited Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Kyiev.