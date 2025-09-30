“No concrete agreement on TRIPP yet, but it remains in US focus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Strasbourg today that “TRIPP remains on the agenda of both the United States and the international community.”

“The US delegation recently visited Armenia, and discussions have started and will continue. At the moment, there are no concrete agreements. I think the challenge is that the Trump administration has a global agenda. Nevertheless, the TRIPP issue remains in the spotlight of both the US and the international community, there is strong interest. Now we are working slowly, but without interruptions,” Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing with Armenian journalists in Strasbourg.