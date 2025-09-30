Pashinyan and PACE President discuss regional and international issues - Mediamax.am

September 30, 2025
Pashinyan and PACE President discuss regional and international issues


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Rousopoulos discussed in Strasbourg cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe.

The government press office reports that during the meeting Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the Armenian government’s commitment to continue effective cooperation with the Council of Europe structures. The interlocutors noted that “deepening the Armenia-Council of Europe partnership is important both for institutional resilience and for integration processes with the European legal area.”

 

During the meeting, the Armenian Prime Minister and the PACE President also exchanged views on regional and international issues. They highlighted the initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on August 8 and expressed confidence that “the establishment of peace will give a new and significant impetus to the development of cooperation and ensuring stability in the region.”

