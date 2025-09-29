Nikol Pashinyan to deliver a speech at PACE plenary session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in Strasbourg on a working visit on September 28-30 to participate in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The government press office reports that the visit includes meetings with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, President of the European Court of Human Rights Mattias Guyomar, and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty.

On September 30, Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the fourth session of PACE.