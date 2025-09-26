Nikol Pashinyan departs for New York from Moscow - Mediamax.am

September 26, 2025
Nikol Pashinyan departs for New York from Moscow


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in the United States on a working visit from September 26 to 27.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, reported that Pashinyan will participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and deliver remarks at the high-level discussions of the session.

 

As part of the visit, the Armenian premier is also expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

 

Nikol Pashinyan left for the United States from Moscow, where on September 25 he participated in the World Atomic Week conference and had a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

