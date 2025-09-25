Mirzoyan discusses issue of Armenian POWs with ICRC President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that Ararat Mirzoyan and Mirjana Spoljaric Egger discussed humanitarian issues, in particular the release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan, as well as the issue of organizing visits to them in conditions of the closure of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan.
“The interlocutors expressed hope that the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the agreements of the August 8 Washington Peace Summit will contribute also to the resolution of humanitarian issues,” the news release reads.
