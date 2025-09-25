Armenian-Azerbaijani process discussed at the Transatlantic Dinner

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan attended a Transatlantic Dinner in New York with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The news release issued by the U.S. Department of State reads:

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the 2025 Transatlantic Dinner with the foreign ministers of the member states of the EU and NATO, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, the High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas, and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

The Secretary underscored the importance of the transatlantic partnership to preserving peace and achieving prosperity, the historic commitment by NATO member states to increase defense spending to enhance deterrence, and the importance of continued diplomatic engagement to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Secretary also emphasized the importance of confronting Chinese malign influence; joint cooperation to achieve stability in the Middle East, including through ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon; and the President’s achievement in setting Armenia and Azerbaijan on a path towards a lasting peace.”--