Putin to meet Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 25, following his speech at the Global Nuclear Forum.

“After the forum, Vladimir Putin will hold meetings with a number of foreign delegation leaders,” the Kremlin press service said in a news release.

It is noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will participate in the Global Nuclear Forum.

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan earlier spoke about the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Russia.

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan last met on August 31, 2025, in China, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.