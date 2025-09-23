Mirzoyan and Bayramov meet in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

“Building upon the outcomes of the Washington D.C. Peace Summit of 8 August 2025, the Ministers exchanged views on possible further steps to advance the peace agenda,” the news release issued by the press office of the Ministry reads.

The ministers agreed to continue their dialogue.