September 19, 2025
European Commissioner for Enlargement to visit Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 19 September, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will arrive in Armenia.

The EU Delegation to Armenia reports that “the visit comes at a pivotal moment in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and will be an opportunity to present the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, as a concrete contribution to regional development.”

 

Marta Kos will meet President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan as well as the Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan.

