European Commissioner for Enlargement to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 19 September, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will arrive in Armenia.
The EU Delegation to Armenia reports that “the visit comes at a pivotal moment in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and will be an opportunity to present the EU’s Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda, as a concrete contribution to regional development.”
Marta Kos will meet President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan as well as the Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.