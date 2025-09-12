US intends to provide $‌145 million assistance for TRIPP project

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Brendan Hanrahan, Director of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department.

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister reported that at the meeting held on September 11, they discussed regional developments and the opportunities for unblocking communications, as well as touched upon the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

“I am very pleased to announce that, working with Congress, we intend to provide Armenia with $‌145 million in assistance. This is the first tranche of funding aimed at implementing “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project and related agreements reached on August 8, by supporting investments in trade, infrastructure, critical mineral supply chains, and cross-border security,” Brendan Hanrahan noted.