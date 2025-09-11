Yerevan /Mediamax/. National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan expressed doubts that “Russia is not very well disposed towards Armenia.”

“We are brotherly states with everyone until it becomes clear they do not feel the same way about us. I am not certain that their disposition towards us is reciprocal,” Alen Simonyan told reporters at a briefing today.

Speaking about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s upcoming visit to Moscow, Simonyan did not rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe the head of state would not have traveled to Moscow if such a meeting was not planned,” he said.

World Atomic Week will be held in Moscow from September 26 to 30, bringing together leaders from around the globe.