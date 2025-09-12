Armenian MFA: Pakistan’s recognition of Armenia in the UN not on the agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said today that “the issue of Pakistan’s ‘recognition of Armenia in the UN’ is not on the agenda.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has reacted to a report by the Russian TASS state news agency which claimed that Pakistan ‘intends to recognize Armenia as a UN member state and subsequently be greenlighted to become a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

Foreign Policy | 2025-09-09 12:12:15 TASS: Pakistan to join EAEU after recognizing Armenia as UN member

“We inform the ignorant sources that Armenia and Pakistan have already established diplomatic relations in line with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. Therefore, naturally there is no any issue of ‘recognition in the UN’ on the agenda.

We have already communicated that the two countries, while developing bilateral cooperation, will also discuss issues related to collaboration within multilateral platforms – whether it be the SCO, the EAEU, or other structures of mutual interest,” Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress.”