TASS: Pakistan to join EAEU after recognizing Armenia as UN member

Photo: amu.tv


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Citing its sources, the Russian news agency TASS reported that Pakistan plans to recognize Armenia as a UN member state, in order to get a green light to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“Pakistan indeed plans to do that to ensure a consensus on its EAEU accession in return,” a United Nations source told the agency.

 

Another diplomatic source noted that the procedures could take weeks to several months, but “it is a foreseeable future.”

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on September 8 that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan was a “step forward.

