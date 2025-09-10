TASS: Pakistan to join EAEU after recognizing Armenia as UN member

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Citing its sources, the Russian news agency TASS reported that Pakistan plans to recognize Armenia as a UN member state, in order to get a green light to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“Pakistan indeed plans to do that to ensure a consensus on its EAEU accession in return,” a United Nations source told the agency.

Another diplomatic source noted that the procedures could take weeks to several months, but “it is a foreseeable future.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on September 8 that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan was a “step forward.