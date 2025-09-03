Peskov: There was no “substantive communication” between Putin and Aliyev - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. There was no “substantive communication” between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Beijing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated about this.

“They greeted each other with Aliyev, shook hands, but there was no substantive communication,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

 

The leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan have been in China for three days, attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan, which signaled the end of World War II.

