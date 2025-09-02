OSCE Minsk process established for the NK conflict settlement closed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Finland Elina Valtonen, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu welcomed today the adoption of a Ministerial Council decision closing the Minsk process and related structures following a Joint Appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I would like to once again extend my warmest congratulations to Armenia and Azerbaijan on their historic agreements towards peace and normalization of relations and their resolute decision to start their prompt implementation. I have responded without delay to their Joint Appeal and would like to express my sincere appreciation to the parties for their excellent co-operation in the process. I also would like to commend participating states for their collaborative spirit in achieving this consensus,” said Minister Valtonen.

“This is a historic development that underlines what diplomacy can achieve, even after decades of conflict and mistrust. It demonstrates that agreement remains possible when there is a shared determination between parties to find common ground,” said Feridun Sinirlioğlu.

Following the adoption of this decision, the OSCE will take steps to implement the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures.