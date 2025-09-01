Pashinyan and Erdogan meet in China

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

“The interlocutors highlighted the importance of steps aimed at establishing stability and peace in the region. They stressed the need to maintain constructive approaches to create an atmosphere of mutual trust and develop regional communications.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue,” the Armenian government press office said in a news release.