Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed a Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan.

The signing ceremony took place in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the CSO summit.

“By signing of the Communiqué, Armenia and Pakistan establish diplomatic relations. The two Governments are desirous to enhance friendly relations in accordance with the UN Charter, including the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence.

The Governments of Armenia and Pakistan have agreed to exchange Representatives and to provide each other all the necessary assistance for the performance of diplomatic relations on reciprocal basis in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and international customary practices,” the press release issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry reads.