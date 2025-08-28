Azerbaijan’s president criticizes advisor to Iran’s supreme leader

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the position of Iranian supreme leader’s advisor and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati is “completely unimportant” to him.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, the full text of which is provided by Trend, Aliyev commented on Velayati’s criticizing statements following the signing of agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States in Washington on August 8.

Speaking about Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Aliyev said:

“He is of Azerbaijani origin. We share the same blood, speak the same language, and need no interpreters. He even demonstrated his knowledge of Azerbaijani poetry here during one of the public events. He is a very talented person. I believe our personal relationship and the relationship between our administrations are very constructive and friendly.

As for Iran’s official position on recent events, we consider it to be very reasonable and very positive. By “official position,” I mean the position of the president and the foreign minister. There were voices of some former officials, who are now called advisers. I don’t know what kind of advice they give.

This position is completely unimportant to us. It has no significance, since our interstate relations are relations between governments, presidents, and foreign ministers. Therefore, we completely ignore these false narratives spread by so-called advisors. Everything is clear to us. The president’s position is absolutely reasonable and based on the understanding that the Zangezur corridor poses no threat to Iran.”