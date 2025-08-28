Aliyev proud that Trump treats him “as a friend”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that he is proud that Donald Trump treats him "like a friend.”

“He is a man who, I am sure, will not only make America great again, but also make it admirable again – the kind of country we all admired in the past, when the United States was a symbol of prosperity, freedom, and progress. He will do that.

I am confident that if he managed to bring peace to many regions of the world in just six months, he will do it. But he faces strong resistance; the entire system is against him. I also want to emphasize that I was particularly moved by his reaction during the attempt on his life. This cannot be staged – no speechwriter or political advisor is capable of such a thing. It was a genuine human reaction. President Trump is a courageous man and a great leader. And I am truly proud that he treats me as a friend,” Aliyev noted.