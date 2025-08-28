Pezeshkian briefs Putin on meeting with Pashinyan - Mediamax.am

Pezeshkian briefs Putin on meeting with Pashinyan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed “developments in the South Caucasus” in a telephone conversation.

The Kremlin press service reported that Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart about the key outcomes of the recent Russian-US meeting in Anchorage.

 

“The situation around Iran’s nuclear program and developments in the South Caucasus were also discussed. Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed their commitment to further strengthening Russian-Iranian cooperation in various areas and agreed to meet at the upcoming SCO summit in China,” the Kremlin press service said.

 

Citing the press service, TASS reported that Pezeshkian briefed Putin on his recent visit to Yerevan.

 

“During the visit, the Armenian prime minister assured that the positions of Iran and Russia had been fully taken into account in the recent negotiations and agreements between his country, Azerbaijan, and the United States. However, I believe that the 3+3 format, with the participation of Iran and Russia, will be a more efficient mechanism for addressing the challenges in the Caucasus  region,” Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

