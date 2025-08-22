Baku calls the meeting in Washington a “historic turning point”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House was "one of the most important events of this year.”

According to Trend, speaking in Lachin at the international conference “National Leader Heydar Aliyev – Author of the Constitution of Independent Azerbaijan,” Kamran Aliyev stated:

“The Washington meeting is a historic turning point in terms of ensuring sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus. This diplomatic success is the result of Azerbaijan’s growing authority and the decisive policy of President Ilham Aliyev.”