Aliyev: We have achieved what we wanted, but we must not be misled by sweet words

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan scholar Tatevik Hayrapetyan today presented excerpts from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s August 21 speech in Kelbajar.

Below are highlights (subtheadings added by Mediamax).

“We have achieved what we wanted”

“For us, September 19-20, 2023 are as glorious and historic days as November 8. Since then, the Azerbaijani people have been living in peace and, I am sure, will continue to do so. You know that the Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation process is almost complete, and the signed documents fully meet our interests. We have achieved what we wanted. The despicable Minsk Group is nearing its end. In reality, it accomplished nothing. However, it existed legally, and now its end is clearly visible.”

“We must not be misled by sweet words”

“We do not want war. We want peace. But that bloody history must never be forgotten. We must not be misled by sweet words and must always remain vigilant. Our Armed Forces protect the interests and security of our state every second, every day. We follow, and identify all possible threats, and we continue to strengthen our military potential.

After the Second Karabakh War, we expanded our special forces by thousands, both in the Caspian Sea and in all other armed forces. I will not reveal the exact figure, but it is large.”

“We must never forget our past and always be vigilant”

“Even after the Second Karabakh War, they asked us through intermediaries for time to collect their belongings. And we gave them time. But what did they do? They cut down trees. How can anyone do that? After all, it was not just the separatist leaders who did it. They did it collectively. That is, we must clearly realize who we are dealing with and who our neighbor is. We must never forget our past and always stay vigilant.

I am confident that all these factors will allow us to always remain in a position of advantage. Let me repeat: we speak as a victorious people. We will not forget that evil and brutality. But we have no intention of waging war again. If we face a threat, everyone will once again see our iron fist.”