Vladimir Putin asked Mehriban Aliyeva to convey his regards to her husband

Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

Azerbaijani media outlets have published the text of the congratulatory letter, which reads:

 

“Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

 

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

 

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state duties.

 

Kindly convey my regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family.”

