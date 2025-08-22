Vladimir Putin asked Mehriban Aliyeva to convey his regards to her husband

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.
Azerbaijani media outlets have published the text of the congratulatory letter, which reads:
“Dear Mehriban Arifovna,
Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.
I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state duties.
Kindly convey my regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family.”
